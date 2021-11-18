KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One man died in the crash that closed a section of John Sevier Highway Strawberry Plains Pike and Asheville Highway in East Knox County. The crash took place around 6:20 Wednesday evening according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

According to the crash report, a Chevrolet Silverado was going west on John Sevier Hwy., with a Hyundai behind it. When the Silverado when to turn onto Holbert Lane, the Hyundai ran into its trailer.

This set off a chain reaction where the Hyundai hit two other vehicles, a semi-truck and a Toyota, then it went off the roadway and hit a tree. The driver of the Hyundai died as a result of the crash.

The semi also went off the road and ended in the left side ditch where it was fully engulfed in flames. The Silverado stopped on Holbert Lane and the Toyota came to rest in the intersection of Holbert Lane and John Sevier Hwy. According to the THP, no one else was injured in the crash.