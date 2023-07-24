KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A motorcyclist has died and an investigation is continuing after the early morning crash on Monday, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on James White Parkway near the exit to E. Hill Avenue around 3 a.m. Monday.

“Based on the investigation at the scene, it appears that the motorcycle was driving south on James White Parkway when it struck the inside wall,” KPD stated in its news release.

The adult male driver was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

KPD said the investigation into the crash is ongoing. The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time.