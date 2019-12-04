One lane of Middlebrook Pike closed due to sinkhole

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One lane of Middlebrook Pike is closed because of what appeared to be a sinkhole.

This is in the 8500 block of Middlebrook.

While the sinkhole isn’t actually in the road, it is located alongside it, also impacting the sidewalk there.

Crews closed one lane while they work. No word right now when it will be reopen.

