ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — One lane has reopened after an overturned tractor-trailer in Anderson County had shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Wolf Valley Road Thursday morning. Crews are reportedly responding.

(Photo: TDOT)

Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi tweeted about the incident Thursday morning, saying the overturned vehicle is an oil tanker and traffic was being diverted to mile marker 122.

Nagi later said in the tweet thread that the product is not oil and was actually non-hazardous acid that will require off-loading. A specialized trailer is en-route and one lane is expected to remain closed throughout the day.

Traffic was at a standstill Thursday as crews responded and a lane reopening was in progress; we’re working to learn more.

*Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with additional information from TDOT.