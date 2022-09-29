KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews are working the scene of an overturned semi-truck at the Papermill Road exit ramp off of eastbound Interstate 40.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the overturned vehicle incident was reported at 6:10 a.m. (ET) Thursday. The overturned semi-truck and trailer blocked the exit ramp’s right lane and right shoulder.

Multiple crews appeared to have responded to the scene, which caused some delays to the early morning traffic in the area.

We’re working to learn more about the incident as well as a possible cause. Check back for updates.