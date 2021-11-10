LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — An overturned semi-truck will affect traffic for several hours on Interstate 75 in Loudon County for several hours, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened near Mile Marker 83 in the northbound lane, and crews are working to clear the site of the crash near the I-40 split.

However, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office says this crash won’t be cleared for several hours and will affect traffic.