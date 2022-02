KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An overturned tractor-trailer crash in Campbell County is causing delays Wednesday morning as crews worked the scene along northbound Interstate 75.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation says the crash occurred around 3:44 a.m. (ET) along I-75 North near mile marker 156. A right lane remained blocked just after 7 a.m.

No additional details about the crash were yet available from officials working the scene and the condition of the driver is unknown at this time.