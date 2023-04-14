KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Friday morning, crews responded to the scene of an overturned vehicle around 5:30 a.m. that blocked part of the Papermill exit on westbound Interstate 40. The scene was cleared by 6 a.m.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay map indicated the crash was reported at 5:16 a.m. near mile marker 382. The overturned vehicle came to a rest on the Weisgarber off-ramp of the Papermill exit on I-40 West.
Fire, EMS and police crews and a TDOT Help Truck responded to the scene. The westbound exit ramp left lane and shoulder were blocked.
By 6 a.m., the scene was cleared and the overturned vehicle had been towed away. No word yet on the cause of the crash or the condition of the driver.
