Overturned vehicle causes delays on I-40 west late Thursday; no serious injuries reported

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — UPDATE 11:25 p.m. — All lanes of westbound Interstate 40 were shut down late Thursday night following a multi-vehicle crash, according to Knoxville Police.

KPD said there were no serious injuries.

The investigation continued late Thursday night.

KPD Traffic Alert: All lanes of I-40W near I-275N in downtown Knoxville are closed as crews work to clear a crash involving several overturned vehicles. Thankfully there are no serious injuries. Estimated reopen time is 12am. pic.twitter.com/owrU60hNUE — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) October 9, 2020

EARLIER:

A crash in North Knoxville on westbound Interstate 40 caused major delays late Thursday night.

According to Tennessee Department of Transportation, the crash was reported under the I-275 fly-over ramp. at 9:48 p.m. Westbound traffic was affected with left lanes blocked. Eastbound traffic was affected with no delays.

Emergency crews were at the scene late into the night.

No further details were yet available.

TRAFFIC ALERT — Crews working the scene of a crash on

I-40 West under the I-275 fly-over ramp. Right now, the scene is estimated to be cleared by 11pm. Use I-640 West to avoid any delays #WATE @WATETraffic pic.twitter.com/TlI9R6fVZk — Bo Williams (@WATEBoWilliams) October 9, 2020

Latest Posts