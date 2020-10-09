Overturned vehicle causes delays on I-40 west late Thursday; no serious injuries reported

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — UPDATE 11:25 p.m. — All lanes of westbound Interstate 40 were shut down late Thursday night following a multi-vehicle crash, according to Knoxville Police.

KPD said there were no serious injuries.

The investigation continued late Thursday night.

EARLIER:

A crash in North Knoxville on westbound Interstate 40 caused major delays late Thursday night.

According to Tennessee Department of Transportation, the crash was reported under the I-275 fly-over ramp. at 9:48 p.m. Westbound traffic was affected with left lanes blocked. Eastbound traffic was affected with no delays.

Emergency crews were at the scene late into the night.

No further details were yet available.

