KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An overturned vehicle crash at the Papermill Road exit on eastbound Interstate 40 caused delays early Monday morning for commuters.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay traffic map reported the crash occurred just before 2 a.m. with three left lanes of traffic blocked on the interstate. Another crashed vehicle on the exit ramp at Papermill Road also caused delays.

Traffic along I-40 was reduced to a single lane.

First responders were at the scene for hours. No further details were yet available.