KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Knoxville is holding a public meeting Wednesday that will seek public input on its final concept plan of the Papermill Drive Corridor Study. The city says a specific stretch of the road is “problematic” with heavy traffic, limited turn-ins to businesses and no accommodations for bicyclists or pedestrians.

According to the city, the Papermill Drive Corridor Study “proposes improvements that will benefit all roadway users and includes a continual center turn lane, with a sidewalk on the south side of Papermill and a shared-use path on the north side that pedestrians and bicyclists could use safely.”

The city spent $100,000 on the study, using 80% federal funds and 20% city match; it was conducted by the Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization. City Engineering partnered with CDM Smith to look at ways to improve safety and traffic flow for all modes of transportation on Papermill Drive between Kingston Pike and Weisgarber Road.

The city says making the improvements is estimated to cost $13.23 million and the city would seek federal funding with a local match in order to proceed with the recommended multiuse street safety improvements.

The public meeting is happening 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Public Works Service Center, 3131 Morris Ave.

More information about Wednesday’s public meeting and the corridor study can be found on the city’s website page on the project.