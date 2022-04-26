KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Utilities Board is coordinating a lane closure for most of Tuesday that will affect westbound traffic along Papermill Drive, weather permitting.

The westbound lane closure is scheduled for 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 26 along Papermill Drive between Coleman Road and Kalmia Road. The lane closure is necessary, according to KUB, for work on the water distribution system in that area.

Map of Papermill Drive NW between Coleman Road and Kalmia Road NW. (Google Maps)

KUB says the eastbound lane will remain open with traffic flaggers to direct and alternate traffic flow while access to driveways and connecting side streets in the area will be maintained. Signage will also be available to direct drivers.

“Some listed closures may extend beyond the scheduled times depending on the conditions encountered during excavation and construction,” KUB’s traffic advisory states. “Appropriate traffic control measures will be in place at each location to assist motorists traveling in these areas.”

KUB also says due to the ongoing presence of the workers and equipment during this lane closure on Tuesday, drivers will need to use caution and expect temporary delays in these areas.