CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — First responders were at the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian along northbound Interstate 75 early Wednesday morning in Campbell County.

Tennesse Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating the scene, according to Campbell County dispatch, which also reported that a person was “separated from their vehicle” when they were struck.

The Tennessee Department of Transporation SmartWay Map indicates the incident was reported at around 5:11 a.m.

No word yet on the pedestrian’s condition. WATE 6 On Your Side has reached out to THP for additional details.