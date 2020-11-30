Pigeon Forge Police: Driver in Saturday crash was evading traffic stop

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pigeon Forge Police Department say a crash that occurred over the weekend happened as the driver was fleeing a traffic stop.

According to police, on Saturday, Nov. 28 just before midnight, a PFPD officer attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding and reckless driving. The driver evaded the officer by dodging in and out of parking lots, police said, and the officer lost sight of the vehicle but knew the general direction of travel.

The suspect’s vehicle was located a few minutes later, in a wreck on the Parkway at the Island Drive intersection.

Pigeon Forge Police said Monday that the Tennessee Highway Patrol is assisting with the investigation.