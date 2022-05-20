KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation says two lanes reopened after Knoxville Police blocked all lanes of eastbound Interstate 40 Friday morning in order to respond to a suspicious package.

All lanes of I-40 E at Pellissippi Parkway overpass had been blocked as emergency personnel responded to the area. The right shoulder of Pellissippi Parkway and on-ramp to I-40 E are also blocked due to police activity.

“Expect delays and seek alternate routes if possible,” KPD tweeted. The Knoxville Fire Department also responded to the scene.

No further details are yet available. Check back for updates.