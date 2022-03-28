OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Drivers in and around Oak Ridge are likely to see a convoy of city, police, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Tennessee Valley Authority vehicles moving four multiton electrical transformers to TVA’s new power substation over the next few weeks, according to the city.

Monday morning’s convoy is the first of four scheduled to take place, starting at 9 a.m. which will cause short delays for drivers since it cannot travel faster than 20 mph. Road closures are not expected. Each of the scheduled convoys will launch from the East Tennessee Technology Park.

From there, the convoy will follow Blair Road before turning onto Oak Ridge Turnpike; then take the turnpike through the city before turning onto Melton Lake Drive. From there, the convoy will go to Edgemoor Road, then Old Edgemoor Road and the new substation.

The City of Oak Ridge says each escort is expected to take between 2-4 hours to complete the journey. Each convoy will be moving one multiton transformer designated for the new substation located along Old Edgemoor Road.

Monday’s escort of the TVA convoy of a multiton transformer is the first of four: The other three escorts will take place Thursday, March 31; Sunday, April 3, and Wednesday, April 6.

“All drivers are encouraged to exercise caution and consider alternate routes during these times,” the city said via social media.

The new Anderson 500-kilovolt substation along Old Edgemoor Road, located just inside Anderson County lines, has been under construction since late 2020 and is slated to help provide bulk power supply to Knoxville and the surrounding areas as TVA retires its Bull Run Fossil Plant.