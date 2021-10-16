KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Alcoa Highway between Starlite and Singleton Station roads is closed following an early morning crash Saturday. According to the Alcoa Police Department a car struck a utility pole around 3:45 a.m. causing power lines to hang over the highway.

The driver had minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by family members. Police are rerouting drivers around the area. The busy roadway is expected to be closed until at least 9:45 a.m. Southbound drivers are being directed to Topside Road. Northbound drivers are being directed either to westbound Pellissippi Parkway or back onto southbound Alcoa Highway.

“Motorists should take extra caution when driving through this area and allow additional travel time,” Alcoa Police said.