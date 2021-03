KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Utilities Board is wanting people to be aware of a temporary road closure starting on Monday, March 29.

Market street will be closed from Clinch Avenue to Union Avenue Monday through Thursday, April 1, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This is due to natural gas and water system work. KUB said alternative routes to take include Clinch Avenue, Walnut Street, Union Avenue and South Gay Street.