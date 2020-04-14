Breaking News
Portion of Mascot Road closed due to a sinkhole in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Government reported Tuesday afternoon a road closure at 9229 Mascot Road between Roseberry Road and Limestone Lane due to a sinkhole.

Knox Co. says that they are unable to get materials to repair it Tuesday evening, but they will have it reopened by Wednesday afternoon.

A detour has been set up with the area secured to traffic.

