KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Charges are pending for the driver involved in a single-vehicle crash along Raccoon Valley Drive Wednesday afternoon that resulted in the death of a 6-year-old child from Powell, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

A preliminary report from THP states that on Dec. 8, 2021 around 4:14 p.m. the driver and the child were traveling east in a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox along Raccoon Valley Drive when entering a curve near Bills Way, the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and went airborne. The SUV came to a final rest in a nearby field.

The report also states a child restraint device was not in use at the time of the crash. The driver, a 31-year-old Powell woman, suffered injuries in the crash and had been wearing a seat belt.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.