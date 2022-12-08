ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — A semi-truck reportedly crashed causing powerlines to block lanes on a highway in Alcoa, according to the Alcoa Police Department spokesperson Emily Assenmacher.

U.S. Highway 129 lanes will be closed starting at 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Northbound traffic will be diverted to Pellissippi Parkway towards Knoxville. Drivers can exit onto Topside Road back to Alcoa Highway. Southbound traffic will be diverted to Singleton Station Road and then to Topside Road.

Officers responded to reports of a vehicle accident around 7:15 p.m. near Mimosa Heights Drive Thursday. When officers arrived they found an 18-wheeler semi-truck had been involved in an accident that caused power lines to block the entire highway.

The drivers involved in the crash were not injured, according to Assenmacher.

Alcoa police are working to help crews so that they can reroute the electric lines. The work is expected to last several hours.

“Please expect these closures throughout the night,” Alcoa Police Department Facebook post said.

Editor’s Note: The story will be updated as we get more information on the lane closures.