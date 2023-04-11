KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Motorists in the Old City near downtown Knoxville starting Tuesday morning will need to follow detour signs due to a road closure. Crews will be making repairs to a railroad crossing.

North Central Street in the Old City will be closed beginning at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11 through Thursday, April 13, according to the City of Knoxville. The crossing may reopen sooner than the road, but updates will be shared by city and police officials.

“Plan your routes to accommodate this closure,” the City of Knoxville tweeted Monday. “Watch for detour signs.”