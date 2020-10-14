Repairs coming to ‘the most dangerous stretch of rural two-lane road in Knox County’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This week repairs are expected to begin on what’s been dubbed “the most dangerous stretch of rural two-lane road in Knox County.”

Byington Beaver Ridge Road is a Karns-area, state-owned thoroughfare; Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs’ Office released information Tuesday on the upcoming project after a local resident and former police officer and traffic accident investigator told the county the road has been a problem for years.

(Image via Knox County, Tennessee Twitter)

John Griffith, who’s lived on the road for 15 years, dubbed it “the most dangerous stretch of rural two-lane road in Knox County.”

“Over the weekend, I posted something on social media about this latest [fatal] crash,” Griffith said. “Within 72 hours, I had a response from the Knox County Mayor’s Office. I met with the mayor and I explained the history of the hundreds of crashes I personally know have occurred out here. They’re implementing a solution. They’re going to make it happen, and they’re going to make it happen rapidly.”

Jim Snowden with the county’s Engineering and Public Works Department says many people drive over the speed limit, even though the turn has no shoulder.

Among other things, Snowden’s team will cover a new culvert with dirt so that if someone runs off the road there’ll be more room to correct and get back on more easily.

Knox County is expected to begin repairs this week on the state-owned Byington Beaver Ridge Road in the Karns area.



“I’m glad we can tackle this project and have the end result be better and safer infrastructure for this highly trafficked area." Knox County Mayor @GlennJacobsTN pic.twitter.com/aCeW2kLb7x — Knox Co. Government (@KnoxGov) October 13, 2020

LATEST STORIES