LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol shared its preliminary crash report detailing what investigators believe led to Tuesday’s delivery truck fire along Interstate 40 in Loudon County that had shut down lanes of traffic.

According to the report, the semi-truck hauling a semi-trailer with a FedEx Ground logo inscription had been traveling west on I-40 near mile marker 365 in Loudon County when the brakes caught fire and spread to the trailer’s tires. The vehicle was brought to a controlled stop by its driver on the right shoulder of the roadway at mile marker 364, where the trailer became fully engulfed in flames and burned.

The 31-year-old Memphis driver and the 47-year-old Memphis passenger of the semi-truck were both uninjured in the incident. Both had also been wearing their seat belts, the report states.

Neither the driver nor the passenger is facing charges in the incident. Multiple agencies had worked the scene to put out the fire, coordinate lane closures and later direct traffic.

THP has a three-digit number drivers can call should they need assistance while on Tennessee roadways. Simply dial *THP (*847) from your mobile phone and you’ll be automatically connected to the nearest THP dispatch office and the operator can send a Trooper to your location.