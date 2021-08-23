Road closed after tractor-trailer caught power lines, pulled down 2 poles

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A tractor-trailer pulled down two power poles after catching the phone/cable lines near the 1600 block of Everett Road in West Knox County on Monday afternoon, according to Rural Metro Fire.

The live wires draped across the truck while the driver was inside, and the transformer hit the ground which caused a small grass fire. Rural Metro was able to control the grass fire and the Lenoir City Utility Board was able to quickly kill the live wires. The driver was not injured.

Rural Metro reports Everett Road will be closed until the poles and lines can be replaced.