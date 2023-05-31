KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Downtown Knoxville will have temporary road closures this weekend for special events. Drivers are encouraged to be aware and plan their trips.

Closures will be between June 3-4. The times vary depending on the event.

Free parking is available all day on Saturdays and Sundays. Find maps of available parking.

The Rhinestone Festival

The Rhinestone Festival, also known as Dolly Fest, will host a three-day festival with live music, vendors and entertainment at multiple Old City venues. The main stage will be set on Saturday from 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Also, attend the special Dolly-themed event on Sunday. Click here for more information.

When are the closures?

Date: Saturday, June 3

Time: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Streets: W. Jackson Avenue between S. Central Street and State Street

Nourish Knoxville’s Market Square Farmers’ Market

Nourish Knoxville is hosting a Farmers’ Market. “Everything at the Farmers’ Market is grown, raised, or made by our vendors within a 150-mile radius of Knoxville, TN,” according to Nourish Knoxville’s website.

The market will have produce, eggs, honey, herbs, pasture-raised meat, plants, bread, baked goods, pasta, coffee, artisan crafts and more. Market hours are between 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday. Click here for more info.

When are the closures?

Date: Saturday, June 3

Time: 6:45 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Streets: Market Street between Union Avenue and Church Avenue

Over the Edge

The Arc Knoxville includes live music and games on Saturday. Event hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Click here for more info.

When are the closures?

Date: Saturday, June 3

Time: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Streets: Market Street between Church Avenue and Clinch Avenue

Five Points/Taylor Homes Homecoming Parade

The Five Points/Taylor Homes Homecoming parade will step off at 11 a.m. from the staging area at 2514 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and proceed to Walter Hardy Park until 10 p.m. The event will be held on Sunday, June 4 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

When are the closures?

Date: Saturday, June 3

Time: 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Streets: Between 2514 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Dr. Walter Hardy Park

Open Streets Knoxville: Downtown North

Join Bike Walk Knoxville on Sunday in the downtown north neighborhood near Emory Place. This year’s “open street” is the first-ever loop route, which means lots of space to explore local businesses, eat good food, visit pop-up community groups and generally play in the streets without motorized vehicles. View the map for details.

When are the closures?

Date: Sunday, June 4

Time: 12-6:15 p.m.

Streets: Sections of Depot Street, Gay Street, N. Central Street and Lamar Street; Portions of Third Avenue and Fourth Avenue

Old City Markets

A special-edition Rhinestone Market will be held on W. Jackson Avenue from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. with local and regional artists and makers displaying Dolly-themed creations. Click here for more information.

When are the closures?

Date: Sunday, June 4

Time: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Streets: W. Jackson Avenue between S. Central Street and State Street