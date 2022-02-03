KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — KUB will be conducting the first phase of utility work to upgrade water systems. The work will take place Saturday, Feb. 5, and Sunday, Feb. 6 from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

KUB will close a portion of Heiskell Ave at Bruhin Rd/N to North Central Street Intersection. Access to Heiskell Ave from Bruhin Rd will be closed, however, access to N. Central Street from Heiskell Ave will remain open. The intersection will reopen after scheduled working hours.

Alternate routes include Atlantic Avenue, Coram Street and Cedar Avenue. Detour signs will be posted for motorists to follow.

Additional water system upgrades with impact traffic impacts are scheduled from mid-February to mid-March 2022. The areas impacted by this work have not yet been released.