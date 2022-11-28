LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Loudon County Sheriff’s Office reported a vehicle rollover wreck on a highway has blocked lanes.

A vehicle was reported to have been in a rollover wreck on State Route 72 near Stockton Valley Road, according to LCSO on Facebook.

Both lanes were reported to be blocked at this time while crews work the roadway.

The lane closures are expected to last several hours. LCSO said to expect delays in the area and plan to use alternative routes.

The driver was reported to have no injuries.