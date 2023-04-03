NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation on Monday announced a temporary suspension of all interstate construction work in anticipation of holiday travel. Some long-term lane closures on construction projects will remain in place.

Easter Sunday is April 9 and transportation officials expect Tennessee roadways to see an increase in traffic for the holiday weekend. TDOT crews and contractors will be stopping all road construction work requiring lane closures beginning Thursday, April 6 at 6 p.m. through Monday, April 10 at 6 a.m.

“This will provide maximum roadway capacity to motorists expected to travel across the state this holiday weekend,” TDOT states in a Monday news release.

But, some state motorists may still encounter road issues – or lane closures that are long-term.

“While lane closure activity will be stopped, some workers may be on-site in construction zones, and reduced speed limits will still be in effect,” TDOT said. “Motorists are urged to adhere to all posted speed limits, especially in work zones, for their safety. Slower speeds are necessary for work zones due to the temporary layout of the roadway and will be enforced.”

