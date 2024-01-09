KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several roads are closed due to downed trees as heavy rain and gusty winds move through the area.

In the Smokies, several roads are closed due to downed trees.

Gatlinburg Bypass

Newfound Gap Road

Little River Road from Sugarlands VC to Metcalf Bottoms

Laurel Creek Road

Cades Cove Loop Road

In addition, the Southbound Spur is open to one lane only.

In Gatlinburg, Gatlinburg-Pittman High School asks people to avoid using Proffitt Road to enter school as trees were blocking the road. However, Sevier County Schools are closed on Tuesday due to the road conditions in the county.

In Knox County, Canton Hollow Road is closed around a 1/2 mile from Kingston Pike as utility crews work to restore power in parts of west Knoxville.

The WATE 6 Storm Team has been tracking heavy rain and strong winds in the area. Several school systems in East Tennessee have announced closures or delays in anticipation of severe weather.