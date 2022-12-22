KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some roads in East Tennessee are closed because of the dangerous cold weather. Here is a list.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
- Little River Road from Sugarlands VC to the Townsend Wye
- Foothills Parkway West
- US Hwy 441/Newfound Gap Rd from Gatlinburg TN to Cherokee NC will close at 6 p.m.
For more information about temporary road closures, please visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm or follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter.
Live traffic conditions for East Tennessee can also be found on WATE’s Traffic Page.