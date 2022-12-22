Trees are covered with snow and ice as cars drive on a road in the forests (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some roads in East Tennessee are closed because of the dangerous cold weather. Here is a list.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Little River Road from Sugarlands VC to the Townsend Wye

Foothills Parkway West

US Hwy 441/Newfound Gap Rd from Gatlinburg TN to Cherokee NC will close at 6 p.m.

For more information about temporary road closures, please visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm or follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter.

Live traffic conditions for East Tennessee can also be found on WATE’s Traffic Page.