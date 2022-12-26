KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Spokesperson of the Tennessee Department of Transportation Mark Nagi is asking the public to use caution when driving in East Tennessee this evening.

According to the WATE 6 Storm Team, there are a few lingering flurries.

Nagi said there may be slick spots on the road due to the cold temperatures and flurries sticking to the road in some areas in East Tennessee.

“Snowfall is slowing traffic and creating some mild congestion on area roads. Use caution and allow for extra travel time,” Knoxville Police Department posted to Twitter.

Nagi posted on Twitter around 4:58 p.m. that crews were “actively treating the East Tennessee roads this evening.”

There was also a report of a crash on I-40 West in Loudon County.

