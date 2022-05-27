TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Townsend advised Friday morning that drivers traveling from Maryville toward Townsend to take the Old Walland Highway due to a rockslide on Highway 321 near the Townsend murals.

The rockslide appeared to block all lanes of the highway. An estimated reopening time was not available.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

Workers were on the scene to clear the debris. Traffic was congested in the area within the 8 a.m. hour as crews responded to the scene.