PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews are responding to a rockslide along the Spur Thursday morning, according to an official with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Traffic in Pigeon Forge is being diverted.

Dana Soehn with NPS confirmed Thursday that they were responding to the scene along the southbound Spur near the Norton Creek intersection.

“We are responding with a contractor to help remove material,” Soehn said in a message to WATE 6 On Your Side.

She also said traffic is being blocked at the intersection in Pigeon Forge before vehicles enter the Spur at Traffic Light 10.

The Spur or US 441 runs between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg in the Smokies.

The WATE 6 Storm Team has been tracking widespread and sometimes heavy rain overnight Thursday. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Blount and Sevier counties until 7 a.m. Thursday.

