KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two drivers suffered what appear to be non-life threatening injuries Tuesday morning after a head-on collision along Maynardville Pike in North Knox County, according to Rural Metro Fire.

Crews responded around 8:30 a.m. to a reported two-vehicle crash on Maynardville Pike near the Tractor Supply Co. store, which is located in the 7000 block of Maynardville Pike, Rural Metro spokesman Jeff Bagwell said.

Arriving crews found the two vehicles had collided head-on and both drivers had become trapped. Crews extricated the drivers and they were each taken to the trauma center with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

