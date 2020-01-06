Rural Metro Fire: Be careful on the roads as school starts back this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Officials with Rural Metro Fire, Knox County said Monday after responding to a single-vehicle car accident that drivers need to be careful on the roads as winter break ends for area schools.

The accident on Monday involved a Jeep that hit a large brick sign on Kingston Pike in the Aspen Square shopping center.

The shopping center is just a few blocks from Farragut High School and Farragut Intermediate School.

“The pictures don’t do justice on how lucky this driver really was,” RMF officials said in the post about the incident.

No injuries were reported from the crash.

Officials going on to say, “Please be careful on the roads as we get ready for school to start back this week!”

Knox County Schools students will be back in school Tuesday, Jan. 7 with the end of the winter break. School zone rules apply for drivers, including going the speed limit and of course – no cell phone use at all when driving.

