THP investigating a double-fatality crash on Maynardville Highway Tuesday night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Update: Tennessee Highway Patrol confirms they’re investigating a double-fatality crash on Maynardville Highway Tuesday night.

North bound lanes are reportedly closed as of 8:30 p.m.

THP reports after the initial investigation and notification of kin, more information will be released in this incident.

Rural Metro Fire, Knox County Rescue respond to fatal crash on Maynardville Highway

Earlier: Emergency crews were at the scene of a fatal car accident on Tuesday evening near the Halls Crossroads area.

Officials with Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue were still on the scene as of 7 p.m. of a fatal car accident on Maynardville Highway near Cunningham Road.

The accident scene is still being investigated, according to Rural Metro. The department says Maynardville Highway “will be closed in this area for the foreseeable future.”

This is a developing story.