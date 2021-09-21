Rural Metro: 2 drivers taken to hospital after head-on collision along Maynardville Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Officials with Rural Metro Fire, Knox County are cautioning drivers to be careful after responding to a head-on collision Tuesday morning along Maynardville Highway that resulted in the transport of two people from the scene.

According to Rural Metro, Tuesday morning at around 8:15 a.m., Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue Squad responded to a two-car, head-on crash on Maynardville Hwy. near Tell Mynatt Road. One driver had to be cut from the wreckage and was transported with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the second vehicle was transported for evaluation.

(Photo: WATE)

“Wet roads can cause extra challenges to driving,” Rural Metro said after the incident. “Slow down and anticipate things like standing water on the road that can cause you to loose control. Please be careful!”

