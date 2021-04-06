Rural Metro, Rescue Squad, Knoxville Fire work injury crash on I-75 near Emory Road in Knox Co.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Multiple agencies responded to a crash with injury in Knox County Tuesday evening that had closed the interstate for some time and one person was taken to the hospital.

According to Rural Metro Fire, at around 6:05 p.m. Rural Metro Fire, Knox County Rescue, AMR, and Knoxville Fire responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-75 southbound just north of Emory Road.

There was one patient that was ejected from the car. That person was transported to the trauma center with what appeared to be critical injuries.

Rural Metro also said Tuesday I-75 Southbound was closed for an hour following the incident.

“Thanks to our friends from Knoxville Fire for their help,” the social media post regarding the incident stated. “Rural Metro Fire urges you to slow down, wear your seatbelts, and don’t drive distracted! Arrive alive!”