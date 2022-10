KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro Fire – Knox County responded to what the agency called a “serious” car crash on Tazewell Pike on Thursday.

In a tweet sent out around 10:45 a.m., Rural Metro stated the crash snapped a telephone pole and lines were down.

Crash details were not yet available and WATE 6 On Your Side has reached out to authorities to learn more.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.