ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Multiple first responders were working a fatal crash on Interstate 75 in Anderson County Friday morning.

Anderson County EMS says the fatal single-car crash happened near Mile Marker 126; the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office reported Exit 122-128 on I-75 North was closed as first responders worked the crash.

As of now, Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the single-car crash, and no further details were available to report.

