KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A small section of Tazewell Pike in North Knoxville will be closed Friday for utility work by the Knoxville Utilities Board.

KUB crews will reduce a section of Tazewell Pike Lane to one alternating lane of traffic between Carter Road and Atkins Road for utility work. The closure will take place on Friday, Aug. 5 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. within the area.

According to KUB, the closures may extend beyond the scheduled times depending on the conditions encountered during excavation and construction.

Traffic control measures will be in place at each location to assist drivers traveling through the area. Signs will also be placed on-site to assist with traffic control.

KUB is asking the drivers to use caution and expect temporary delays as workers and equipment are in the area.

For more information, visit kub.org.