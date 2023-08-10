LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene of a crash Thursday morning after a semi-truck crash at Exit 81 on northbound Interstate 75.

LCSO saying the exit ramps was shut down. The crash has resulted in injury, according to the agency. The semi-truck was reportedly on its side and crews were at the scene providing aid.

“The closure is estimated to last approximately 5-6 hours,” LCSO said. “Please use alternate routes if you are needing to exit I-75 at the 81 exit.”