KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A semi-truck caught fire on a highway going east near an exit that closed two lanes Monday night. The lanes reopened just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Knoxville Police Department reported to the scene where a semi-truck was on fire near the Midway Road exit on I-40. According to the Smartway TDOT app, two right lanes were blocked.

Traffic was diverted to the Strawberry Plains Pike exit. KPD has asked for people to seek alternative routes while crews work to clear the scene.

Editor’s Note: The story will be updated as more information is being gathered.