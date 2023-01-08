HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A vehicle fire in Hamblen County was shown on the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay map Sunday morning.

According to Hamblen County Sheriff Chad Mullins, a semi was reported to be on fire near exit 8 on I-81 near Morristown. The TDOT map said the vehicle fire occurred around 11:50 a.m.

The fire started because of a mechanical failure, according to Mullins.

One lane is blocked. Tennessee Highway Patrol is currently at the scene.

There were no reports of injuries.

Editor’s Note: This story will be updated with more information