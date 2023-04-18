HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) — A load of crushed cars has crashed on an exit ramp in Roane County Tuesday morning along Interstate 40.

First responders are working to clear an overturned 18-wheeler from the ramp to I-40 Eastbound at the Harriman/Rockwood exit. I-40 is not affected, said TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi.

Photos from the scene show crushed, stacked cars spilled over onto the ground from the back of an overturned 18-wheeler.

Crushed cars are spilled from an overturned 18-wheeler at the Harriman/Rockwood ramp to I-40



Crews are expected to remain on the scene for a few hours clearing the crashed vehicle and its load from the roadway.

No injuries have yet been reported.