MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A multivehicle crash on Sevierville Road/Hwy 411 at Hinkle Road has closed the roadway, according to Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department shared a photo from the scene early Friday, showing its engines at the scene of the crash. The agency said Hwy 411 was closed from the Sevier County line to Burnett Station Road in Blount County.

(TDOT SmartWay)

BCSO indicated in its social media post that drivers should find an alternate route if they must travel in that area.

We will keep you informed when the roadway reopens,” BCSO said.