Sevierville Police reminding everyone to drive carefully in school zones

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With school in Sevier County starting back up next week, Sevierville Police warn drivers to be extra careful as pedestrians and vehicle traffic will increase, especially during drop-off and pick-up hours.

Sevierville Police Chief Joseph Manning reminding everyone to slow down when you see flashing yellow school zone lights and to stay off your phone.

Just last year, it became illegal to use a cell phone in any manner, even in hands-free mode while driving through an active school zone.

