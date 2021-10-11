SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews are on the scene of a sinkhole that formed along Douglas Dam Road early Monday, according to the Sevierville Police Department. A lane closure was also in effect with delays likely especially during heavy traffic periods.

An eastbound lane was closed along Highway 139, also known as Douglas Dam Road, near The Crossing Church which is located in the 2900 block. Police said TDOT crews were on the scene.

Police also asked that drivers seek alternate routes if possible.

(Google Maps)

HWY 139 DOUGLAS DAM RD IN FRONT OF THE CROSSING CHURCH THE E/B LANE HAS BEEN CLOSED DUE TO THE ROADWAY FORMING A SINK HOLE. STATE DEPT HAS BEEN NOTIFIED PLEASE USE AN ALTERNATE ROUTE IF POSSIBLE — Sevierville, TN P.D. (@SeviervillePD) October 11, 2021