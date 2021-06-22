Sevierville road repaving could lead to delays

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Contractors working for Sevierville will be repaving two roads on Wednesday, June 23.

Beginning at 7:00 a.m., work will begin on Industrial Drive and it is expected to be completed by noon. The right travel lane on Dolly Parton Parkway will be temporarily closed on Dolly Parton Parkway just before and after the intersection with Industrial Drive.

Following the completion of this project, work will begin on the Middle Creek Road/Ernest McMahan Road intersection. This project is expected to be completed by the end of the day.

Motorists should expect delays in both these areas, and the city is recommending motorists choose an alternate route if possible.